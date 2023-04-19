Build better Jetpack Compose apps with Sentry

Jetpack Compose is Android’s recommended toolkit for building native UIs, representing the platform’s demonstrative shift from imperative to declarative UIs. Google is making a big push to drive adoption, and it’s paying off. As announced at the Android Dev Summit ’22 last October, 160 of the top 1,000 apps on the Google Play store are shipping Jetpack Compose, including companies like Airbnb, Lyft, and Square.Jetpack Compose offers many benefits—it’s more intuitive, requires less code, and accelerates development. But it’s not without its challenges. Moving from an imperative toolkit to Jetpack Compose comes with a learning curve, which is exacerbated by limited documentation, a smaller community, and performance issues.To read this article in full, please click here