27.04.2022 12:00:00
Build desktop and mobile UIs with Blazor Hybrid apps
Microsoft’s commitment to a cross-platform world is perhaps one of the biggest changes to its development platform during the past few years. Its purchase of Xamarin kickstarted a sea change that’s brought us to today’s Visual Studio–powered development environment that brings in GitHub at one end and the cross-platform .NET 6 at the other, with applications that run at scale in cloud Kubernetes systems and on mobile devices.Recently I looked at the development of the successor to Xamarin’s cross-platform Forms UI tools: .NET’s Multiplatform App UI or MAUI. Related to that is another new Microsoft UI technology designed to bring those at-scale web applications into your devices and onto your desktop. Building on top of the flexible Blazor web UI framework, Blazor Hybrid mixes the two technologies to give you a way of building UIs that spans more than desktop and mobile, adding support for the web with natively rendered controls on all platforms.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
