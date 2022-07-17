Build Your Family's Generational Wealth With These 3 High-Yield Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the last 50 years, stocks that paid dividends have, as a class, outperformed stocks that didn't. The best total returns for investors came from companies that had higher payout ratios (and thus, higher dividend yields), and also steadily increased their payouts over time. So for investors who hope to build generational wealth, high-yielding dividend growth stocks are among the best options. Three such stocks that our contributors think will produce great returns in years to come are The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP). Reuben Gregg Brewer (The Southern Company): Investors often focus too much attention on price appreciation when evaluating investments. But over time, dividends have accounted for around a third of the broader market's total returns. And dividends provide stability, as well, giving you something to look at other than stock prices when the market is in turmoil. So why not pick up some shares of a company that has held its dividend steady or increased it annually for more than 75 consecutive years? Continue reading