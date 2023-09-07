|
07.09.2023 11:00:00
Building collaborative apps with Microsoft Loop components
Microsoft Loop is an intriguing tool, one that promises a lot but has yet to deliver more than a framework for running collaborative applications. The intent is to have a common data framework for collaboration, exposed as a canvas, with content in sync wherever you view it, be it in the dedicated Loop app, the Loop clients for iOS and Android, or in Outlook, Teams, Word for the web, and more.The key to Loop is thinking of it as a way to build a consistent source of shared ephemeral truth. We’ve grown used to having line-of-business apps as a way of delivering long-term sources of organizational truth: customer info, product info, sales and production figures, and more. But that’s only part of what matters to a business. Much of an organization’s knowledge is held informally, outside of these systems of record.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
