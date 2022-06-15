Building collaborative apps with Teams Live Share

Teams has always been on track to be an important part of Microsoft’s productivity platform, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it to the top of Redmond’s agenda. Its importance became clear as Microsoft and much of its customer base first shifted away from the office to suddenly work from home, and now is adapting to a more planned approach that’s become hybrid home/office work.Although much of the focus on Teams has been on its conferencing and collaboration features, its key differentiation from the competition builds on Microsoft’s heritage as a platform company. Right from launch, it was as much a place to build applications as to communicate and collaborate, providing much of the scaffolding and plumbing needed to deliver collaborative, near-real-time applications, as well as acting as another endpoint for line-of-business systems as part of a low-code workflow that hosts the many small tasks that are part and parcel of modern work.To read this article in full, please click here