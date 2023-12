Building GPT-boosted chatbots with Copilot Studio

The recent drama at OpenAI highlighted one thing: the enormous bet Microsoft has made on GPT and its derivatives, using them to power its growing family of Copilots. The generative AI capabilities of GPT and similar large language models (LLMs) are key components of these natural language interfaces, providing language understanding and summaries, as well producing user-centric text outputs that can be tuned to user needs and preferences.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel