Buildout Announces Acquisition of Apto

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout, the premier developer of commercial real estate (CRE) property marketing automation software used by one-third of brokers, today announced that they acquired Apto, a premier provider of CRM and deal management software for CRE brokers. As part of this acquisition, Buildout will optimize its offerings across Apto's and Buildout's solutions.

"The Apto team has demonstrated an impressive level of CRE broker intimacy with the solutions and business that they've built," said Kirk Ziehm, CEO of Buildout. "By joining our two companies, together we're taking a big leap into the future and realizing our shared vision of how brokers will operate at the center of CRE in the future."

Apto, built by brokers for brokers, combines the best CRM technology with deep CRE brokerage experience and insights. Apto's broker-centric solutions and expertise will complement Buildout and Rethink, another premier CRE-optimized CRM solution acquired by Buildout in February of 2021.

"The idea of bringing together best-in-class solutions to create the single platform for CRE dealmaking has been our goal since the beginning ," said Tanner McGraw, CEO and founder of Apto. "We couldn't be more thrilled to finally see that vision realized to create a unique and enduring value for our customers and the industry."

"Not only are their markets and solutions complementary, but also the Apto, Rethink and Buildout teams share a vision and passion for delivering a world-class, full-lifecycle CRE broker deal-acceleration platform," said Riverside Managing Partner Loren Schlachet.

The Riverside Company invested in Buildout in July 2020. Riverside is a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market.

The Buildout platform provides a hub that scales out to form an integrated, full-lifecycle deal management engine that powers research, prospecting, marketing, matchmaking, transaction management and deal closing. With a single property data entry form, brokers can truly enter data once and create brochures, publish websites, syndicate property listings, model financials, capture investor and tenant leads and more.

About Buildout

In 2010 Buildout pioneered commercial real estate (CRE) marketing automation. Today, with over 35,000 brokers and with 12 of the top 20 brokerages counted as customers, Buildout continues to be the leader in CRE marketing automation in addition to recently launching valuable, integrated back-office workflow and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Developed in close collaboration with our customers, Buildout allows brokerages to bring their expertise to every stage of their deals all from within one platform.

As of February 23, 2021Buildout and Rethink CRM have joined forces to deliver a world-class, integrated end-to-end deal pipeline generation and management platform purpose-built for CRE brokers and brokerage firms.

About Apto

Apto is a leading commercial real estate broker software company. The company's software was built by and for brokers to help them do more deals and make more money. Apto CRM database and deal management software is accessible from anywhere on any device.

Customers include thousands of independent brokerage firms and brokers around the world, as well as multinational brokerages CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, NKF and others. For more information, visit www.apto.com.

