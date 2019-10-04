Buildr bridges the gap between construction and post-construction

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Buildr, the California-based construction tech company founded by Procore alumni, is proud to announce the evolution of its platform from closeout services to full-on post-construction. Through collaboration with its users, and a determination to improve industry shortcomings, Buildr now bridges the divide between construction and post-construction while continuing to streamline the closeout process.

Revolutionized closeout redefines the way general contractors deliver projects to owners

By simplifying closeout, Buildr provides high-quality turnover consistently across all jobs, giving general contractors an impactful final touchpoint with owners. This is vital considering 70-90% of general contractors' clientele are repeat customers. The Buildr platform makes the closeout process fun and easy, so teams can over deliver on their jobs in less time.

"The end of a construction project can be hectic. From the automation of document collection to the final closeout package to the owner, Buildr has created a product that simplifies the closeout process and allows us to deliver to our clients without the significant time commitment."



Ryan Cleverdon , Project Engineer, Turner Construction

Warranty management tool improves the final phase of construction

The Buildr team observed obstacles in the warranty phase, where costs proved unpredictable. With its new warranty management tool, Buildr gives all parties full transparency of every claim across all projects. Issues can be tracked, managed, and reported like never before, connecting all communication and workflow between the owner, GC, and subcontractor within the dashboard. Warranty issue statuses, equipment failure patterns, and subcontractor responses are all tracked and visible.

"Buildr has given us the ability to keep a transparent workflow between the client, trade partners, and our field teams in regards to warranty issues. The communication log has greatly increased the way our clients can see where their issue lies, and the embedded CSV import is a game-changer for multiple similar items."



Mike Jakes , Project Manager, XL Construction

Buildr transforms construction data into facilities management data

Buildr resolved to not only retrieve but transform the data lost between construction and post-construction. Now, all project data is recovered and packaged for the owner to use for maintenance of their facility for years to come. Owners will be given a new modern view of their facilities, receiving full data transparency and a compelling bird's eye view of their entire portfolio so they can manage it smarter and longer. In-depth preventative maintenance instructions given to facilities teams equals fewer equipment issues and a better run facility.

Buildr's new Embedded App for Procore

With Procore's recently launched Embedded Experience, Procore admins can easily search, install and manage access to apps within Procore, Buildr can now be embedded and implemented directly within Procore. With the new Embedded App from Buildr, project workflow is more straightforward than ever—teams can now perform every project phase including closeout and warranty within Procore.

"Now that Buildr's warranty management is working together with Procore's document control, the end user can easily see the compliments of this integration."



Mike Jakes , Project Manager, XL Construction

Buildr and Procore's seamless integration saves time by giving users access to all their technology tools in one place. Facilities management for owners is one degree simpler, as every ounce of construction and post-construction data is forever accessible to all facilities teams.

"Buildr's continued evolution of their Procore integration has delivered tremendous value to our joint customers. Having them launch a new product for a second year in a row at Groundbreak is a testament to the value of our partnership."



Kristopher M. Lengieza , Director of Business Development, Marketplace

To learn more about Buildr's Embedded App, visit their App Marketplace tile here.

To learn more about the specifics of Buildr's closeout, warranty, and facilities management products, visit their blog here.

About Buildr

Founded by Procore alumni, Buildr focuses on automating construction processes to simplify closeout while bridging the gap between construction and facilities management. By creating a warranty and facilities management platform that changes the way data is recorded and fed back into decision-making processes, Buildr transforms project data into the foundation that is used to maintain the owner's facility for the next century and beyond. Influenced by their years of experience at Procore and observation of the way the industry was trending, Buildr launched with the blessing of Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche. While still continuing to build on and be integrated within the Procore platform, Buildr helps advance the connection and automation of job sites, creating processes to let construction companies do what they do best: build. To learn more about Buildr or schedule a demo, visit BuildrTech.com.

