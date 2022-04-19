Bull Horn Strikes $175-mln Merger Deal With Coeptis To Form Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings

(RTTNews) - Drug maker Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc., and Bull Horn Holdings Corporation (BHSE), a special purpose acquisition company, said on Tuesday that they have agreed for a $175 million merger deal to form Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings.

Upon the completion of deal, Bull Horn will be rebranded and operate as Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "COEP."

With this transaction, expected to be completed in the third quarter, the share holders of Coeptis will receive equity in Bull Horn valued at $175 million.

The merger is anticipated to push Coeptis' efforts to boost its cell therapy platforms to treat cancer.

Coeptis Therapeutics' CEO, David Mehalick said: "Today's announcement is a key milestone for Coeptis as it gains access to the capital needed to advance our product portfolio highlighted by CD38-GEAR-NK and CD38-Diagnostic. The combination of CD38-GEAR-NK and CD38-Diagnostic has the potential to provide a more targeted administration of anti-CD38 mAbs in the treatment of cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia."

Mehalick, will lead the combined company as its CEO.