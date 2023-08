Bull Market and Beyond: 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Own for the Long Run

The Nasdaq Composite index is up 29.5% year to date, which has some analysts saying the index has entered a new bull market (others contend it still needs to reach a new all-time high to qualify). The S&P 500 has also flirted with bull market territory this year and is currently up 14.5% year to date.When the new bull market will actually begin is anyone's guess. The more important question for investors is, how will an investment do in the long run beyond any single bull market that is about to begin?These indexes are up because a lot of growth stocks are seeing their valuations soar in 2023. But two growth stocks are still considered pretty cheap at the moment despite having great long-term potential -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) and American Express (NYSE: AXP).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel