Bull Market and Beyond: 3 Dow Stocks to Own for the Long Run

The market's bullishness in 2023 has been led by the biggest growth stocks of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. In fact, the Nasdaq -100 became so top-heavy that in July the exchange was forced to rebalance the index, reducing the overall impact its top technology names had on the value of the market-cap-weighted benchmark.If this budding bull market is truly built to last, however, the next few years probably won't look like the last few months. Leaders come and go. Other kinds of blue chip stocks will fall back into favor.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three slower-moving, less-explosive stocks from the 30 blue-chip stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average that have the potential to outpace most of their peers for the long haul.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel