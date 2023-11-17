|
17.11.2023 13:15:00
Bull Market and Beyond: You Haven't Missed Out on Devon Energy
While most of the attention in the oil and gas sector focuses on the "oil" bit, there's also a story to tell with gas. It's a consideration that comes to mind when evaluating Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), not least because gas has been the real swing factor in determining dividend payouts this year for companies like Devon. As such, the oil and gas company might be a bit more diversified than many think.Here's why Devon Energy is worth picking up for dividend-hunting energy bulls.The focus on Devon's oil business is understandable; after all, the overwhelming majority of its assets and sales come from oil. Moreover, its management guides toward the price of oil as being the key determinant in its capital allocation framework and, ultimately, its dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
