Bull Market and Beyond: You Haven't Missed Out on Visa

Up 37% just since October 2022's cyclical low, Visa (NYSE: V) has easily been one of the market's best-performing stocks over the past year. Some investors might even fear it has risen too far for them to jump into the stock now.Those fears are unfounded. Visa is one of the few stocks with the potential to continue chugging higher no matter what the future holds. It's still perfectly fine to buy in the wake of its sizable rally.In fact, most investors would probably be wise to do so sooner rather than later.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel