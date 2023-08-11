|
11.08.2023 11:57:00
Bull Market Buy: You Haven't Missed Out on Block
Although Block (NYSE: SQ) only went public in 2015 (when it was still called Square), its cube-shaped device that turns smartphones into credit card acceptance machines debuted all the way back in 2009. That makes it one of the market's older fintech names.That age, however, is also something of a liability. Aggressive growth investors often want something new rather than something proven. That may be why several other, younger fintech stocks have fared better than Block stock has of late. Its shares have dramatically peeled back from their 2021 peak and haven't participated in this year's bullishness at all.Take a step back and look at the bigger picture though. Operating an established business and at least nearing the point of sustained profits is a bit of a big deal. Block brings such a presence and hope for a solid future to the table, even if the stock's not saying as much right now. Here's why you haven't missed out on Block's growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
