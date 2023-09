Bull Market Buy: You Haven't Missed Out on Lemonade

Investors could debate whether or not we're in a bull market right now. But leaving technicalities aside, the S&P 500 is up close to 15% this year, and while it gave back some of its earlier gains that were close to a bull market from all perspectives, it's held onto most of its year-to-date gains.Many stocks have soared this year and plateaued, just like the broader market. But Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock is down again after disappointing investors in the second quarter, giving up all of its year-to-date gains to be flat in 2023.That means you haven't missed out on Lemonade 's potential, and at the current price, it's a real bargain.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel