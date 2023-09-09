|
09.09.2023 00:22:42
Bull Market Buy: You Haven't Missed Out on Lemonade
Investors could debate whether or not we're in a bull market right now. But leaving technicalities aside, the S&P 500 is up close to 15% this year, and while it gave back some of its earlier gains that were close to a bull market from all perspectives, it's held onto most of its year-to-date gains.Many stocks have soared this year and plateaued, just like the broader market. But Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock is down again after disappointing investors in the second quarter, giving up all of its year-to-date gains to be flat in 2023.That means you haven't missed out on Lemonade's potential, and at the current price, it's a real bargain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!