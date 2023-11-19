Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 12:44:00
Bull Market Buy: You Haven't Missed Out on This Magnificent Real Estate Stock
After last year's stock market downturn, 2023 has been much more favorable for investors. Since the S&P 500 bottomed out about a year ago, the index has gained 25% and has investors optimistic that a new bull market is coming. The index is just 3% below its all-time high and could be the final hurdle before a bull market is confirmed.Much of the stock market's gains have been concentrated in a few stocks, leaving an opportunity for investors to get into those less-than-loved stocks that haven't rallied back so strongly. One excellent real estate stock you haven't missed out on is Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD). The stock is down 45% from its all-time high and looks ripe for the picking. Here's why.Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest multifamily lenders in the United States, with $36 billion in multifamily loans originated last year. Only one company, CBRE Group, originated more loans at $59 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
