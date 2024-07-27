|
27.07.2024 13:15:00
Bull Market Buys: 2 Growth Stocks to Own for the Long Run
According to some research, bull markets tend to last an average of 2.6 years. The one we are currently experiencing has been going on for almost two years -- maybe it will soon end, maybe it won't. Equities that can perform well throughout bull runs might be good to own. Those that can perform well over five years or more through bull and bear markets are even better.Let's consider two corporations that have performed well through this bull run and have the tools to do so over the long run: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN).It's hard to find a pharmaceutical giant that has performed better than Eli Lilly in the past few years. The company's growth fuel isn't about to run out, so investors can be confident that Eli Lilly will deliver outsized returns for much longer. What's behind the drugmaker's market-beating returns? Here are two of the most critical factors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
