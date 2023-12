Bull Market Buys: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own for the Long Run

There have been several bull and bear markets over the past 25 years, and the bulls may be making another run. While high-flying growth stocks tend to attract more attention, don't overlook strong dividend payers that can also be a valuable addition to your portfolio, providing steady income along with long-term growth.Among their number are real estate investment trusts (REITs), owners of income-producing property who, by dint of their tax status, are required to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income each year to shareholders.Three good choices to consider are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Prologis (NYSE: PLD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). While in very different businesses, each stand to be excellent long-term investments due to their consistent dividend payouts, strong balance sheets, and resilience to economic fluctuations.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel