Bull Market Buys: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own for the Long Run

The current bull market has provided some very nice returns for investors in growth stocks, which are once again in favor.But that also makes now a good time to consider bolstering your portfolio with dividend producers such as real estate investment trusts (REITs). Many of them are historically stable stocks that have not been part of the recent run-up in share prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel