20.04.2024 09:01:00
Bull Market Buys: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own for the Long Run
Even if the broader market extends the bull market it is currently in, it doesn't mean you can't find good dividend stocks. You just need to be more selective. If you are a long-term investor looking for buy-and-hold income stocks you should do a deep dive into Chevron (NYSE: CVX), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Dividend King Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK). Here's a quick look at each.Chevron is one of the largest integrated energy majors on the planet. Its business spans from oil production to transportation to processing. And it has a globally diversified portfolio. That diversification helps to soften the inherent volatility of the energy sector. However, there are other companies that have similar businesses, including ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). What sets Chevron apart is its financial strength.A look Chevron's balance sheet shows that its debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 times is lower than that of any of its closest peers. That's important because during energy downturns Chevron takes on leverage so that it can continue to support its business and its dividend. Simply put, it has more leeway to do that than the competition. It is worth noting that the company has increased its dividend annually for 36 consecutive years and has a fairly generous 4.1% dividend yield. By comparison, the company with the next strongest balance sheet, Exxon, is only offering a 3.1% yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
