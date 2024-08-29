|
29.08.2024 11:50:00
Bull Market Buys: 3 Dividend Stocks to Own for the Long Run
Some investors might have been worried only a few weeks ago that the bull market was screeching to a halt. Those concerns should now be largely alleviated.When you plan to hold stocks long-term, nearly any time is a good time to buy. I think that's especially true with stocks with great dividends since you get paid regardless of any short-term volatility. Here are three dividend stocks to own for the long run.AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the most successful biopharmaceutical companies on the planet. Its market cap hovers around $350 billion. AbbVie markets nine blockbuster drugs, including Humira, which ranked as the world's top-selling drug for years.
