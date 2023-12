Bull Market Buys: 3 Dow Stocks to Own for the Long Run

Stocks have staged an impressive recovery after a disappointing year in 2022. After falling into the depths of a bear market, the S&P 500 index has rallied back 31%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 of the largest companies in the U.S. and is one of the oldest stock market indexes in the world, has gained 26% and sits just 2.3% below its all-time high from January 2022.The strong performance in stocks has many optimistic that we're in a new bull market, and for good reason. Since 1929, the average bull market has lasted 3.5 times longer than an average bear market, proving that time in the market beats timing the market. With that said, here are three Dow stocks you can buy and hold for the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel