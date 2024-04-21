|
21.04.2024 09:11:00
Bull Market Buys: 3 Dow Stocks to Own for the Long Run
Are you looking for new names to own for the long haul? There's a universe of them to choose from. And, that's the problem. There's a universe of stocks to choose from! It would be much easier to narrow your options down to a (much) smaller set of prospects.Well, consider that task done. If you're looking for a short list of new stocks to consider buying, the 30 tickers that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) are all promising blue chip names. Here are three of the best long-run Dow stocks to dive into at this stage of the young bull market.Visa (NYSE: V) is of course the world's biggest card-payment network. The 4.3 billion Visa cards collectively held by its worldwide customers can be used at more than 130 million places, allowing the company to process 276 billion transactions last year facilitating $14.8 trillion worth of purchases and cash transfers. This activity in turn produced $32.7 billion worth of revenue for the company itself. And best of all, each of these numbers has been consistently growing for years now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!