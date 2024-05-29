|
29.05.2024 12:30:00
Bull Market Buys: 3 Dow Stocks to Own for the Long Run
It's fun to score a big gain in a short period of time. But let's be honest. That's not the way investing is supposed to work. Wise investors understand this is a long game, won by people able to find and then willing to hold onto quality stocks for years on end. Slow and steady wins the race.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three great blue-chip stocks that not only boast strong performances during bull markets but should continue performing well in the years aheada. They're all part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, in fact, meaning they've already been vetted for the long haul.JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) isn't just a big bank. It's the nation's biggest, with $3.5 trillion worth of assets on its books. While size theoretically shouldn't matter, in reality it does. JPMorgan along with its retail/consumer-facing Chase brand enjoy enough size to keep the company in front of would-be customers while at the same time keeping its competitors in check.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
