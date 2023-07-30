|
30.07.2023 14:00:00
Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
The S&P 500 index gained over 18% in the first half of 2023, an appreciable feat after the dramatic slump of 2022. The benchmark index now stands firmly at more than 20% of its recent low in late 2022, igniting hopes of a bull market in the coming months.While the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again in July, its impact on the U.S. stock market has been mixed. With the year-over-year rise of the U.S. Consumer Price Index, (CPI, a metric to gauge inflation) dropping to 3% in June 2023 from the peak of 9.1% in June 2022, the market is now expecting the interest rate hikes to come to an end. Understandably, the probability of an upcoming bull market seems to be quite high now. Given the increased prospects of a bull market, here are the three growth stocks to buy now that can prove to be attractive picks for retail investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!