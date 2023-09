Bull Market or Not, There Is 1 Glaring Reason to Own Altria Stock

If I could describe the first half of 2023, I would say it reminds me of a jam-packed sandwich -- hear me out. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to their highest levels in nearly two decades, and economists can't seem to come to a consensus around whether the economy is headed toward recession. And yet with all the hoopla, Big Tech stocks have witnessed a euphoric rise, thanks in large part to Wall Street's new favorite buzzword: artificial intelligence (AI). If you don't believe me, consider the Nasdaq 's year-to-date return of more than 30%.As I've written about previously, when there is such a murky picture surrounding the broader economy, I tend to lean toward a more conservative investment approach. More specifically, allocating capital to blue chip stocks as opposed to high-flying, albeit volatile, names could be a worthwhile effort. Additionally, identifying companies that consistently reward shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends can help capital preservation.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel