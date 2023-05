Bull Market or Not, This ETF Should Be Your Go-To Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One thing you can be sure of in the stock market is consistent price swings, which can sometimes be frustrating. It can also be overwhelming to constantly hear about bear or bull markets and when they may be approaching. But, with the S&P 500 up over 7% year to date (as of May 12) after going into a bear market in 2022, many investors have been wondering if a bull market is on its way.It's easy for investors to want to prepare for what they think the stock market will do, but that's a slippery slope because nobody truly knows. You can make educated guesses, but at the end of the day, they're just guesses.That's why whether or not you believe a bull market is coming, an S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) should be your go-to investment.