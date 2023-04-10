Bull vs. Bear: C3.ai Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) stock has seen volatile trading on the heels of a public letter published by a short-seller addressing the artificial intelligence (AI) company's financial auditors. Following allegations concerning the software and services provider's accounting practices, its share price has fallen roughly 32% in April so far. On the other hand, the company's stock has benefited from surging excitement surrounding AI in 2023, and its share price is still up roughly 104% year to date.Should investors be buying the stock on the heels of its recent valuation pullback, or is there still too much downside risk here? Read on for a look at bullish and bearish dynamics that could shape how the stock performs over the next year and beyond.In its letter to C3.ai's auditors, Kerrisdale Capital highlighted turnover in the AI software and services company's CFO as potentially worrying and raised questions about the company's accounting practices with regard to revenue, unbilled receivables, and gross margins.Continue reading