Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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16.04.2026 23:30:00
Bull vs. Bear: Is Amazon Stock a Buy or Sell?
Continuing my "bull vs. bear" series of articles, today I'm looking at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). This member of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" has actually been a laggard over the past five years, with the stock failing to keep pace with the market.I am personally very bullish on Amazon, so I'm going to start with the bearish case for the stock first.Amazon is not the revenue growth machine it was in the past, and its multiple has come down as a result. While the company is a leader in e-commerce, this business is not immune to weak consumer spending or a recession. Meanwhile, things like tariffs and high gasoline prices are all potential headwinds.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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