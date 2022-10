Bull vs. Bear: Roku

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Bill Mann discusses:Shares of Roku have fallen more than 75% year to date. Motley Fool contributors Ryan Henderson and Jose Najarro engage in a bull vs. bear debate over the digital media player company.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading