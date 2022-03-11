|
11.03.2022 17:15:00
Bull vs. Bear Take: Disney to Introduce Ad-Supported Version of Disney+
There's no question that The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) launch of Disney+ has been an astounding success. The timing of the release, November of 2019, was arguably the best timing of any product launch in history. In the months following the release, the world fell into a global pandemic that kept people indoors and created a surge in demand for at-home entertainment.That said, the pandemic tailwind is fading as economies are reopening. To help spur subscriber growth, Disney announced an ad-supported version of Disney+ later this year. The announcement generated both positive and negative opinions about the implications of the prospects for Disney+. Let's look at each side of the argument. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
