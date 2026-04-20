Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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20.04.2026 18:45:00

Bull vs Bear: Is Tesla Stock a Buy or Sell?

Continuing my "bull vs. bear" series of articles, looking at the bullish and bearish theses on popular stocks, we come to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Few stocks divide investors as much as Tesla. The stock has been one of the past decade's big winners, but its performance has lagged the market the past five years, and the stock is in the red to start this year.Let's take a closer look at the bullish and bearish cases for the stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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