Bullet Express shoot for growth with high calibre WMS

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glasgow-based third party logistics provider Bullet Express (BE) and Microlistics have announced BE will deploy the Microlistics Warehouse Management System (WMS), as the business gears up to ride a wave of growth driven by demand from the pharmaceutical and eCommerce sectors.

The announcement was made from the floor of IMHX, the UK's largest logistics exhibition, where Microlistics joins over 400 exhibitors showcasing the latest developments in logistics technology.

Key factors in BE's decision include the ability to deploy the 'Express' version of the Microlistics WMS in only 30 days which includes leading edge 3PL functionality such as third-party billing and activity-based costing.

Bullet Express Managing Director, David McCutcheon, said the rapid pace of technology change and a strong market for third party logistics services had made investing in a high calibre WMS an obvious choice.

"Implementing a top-tier warehouse management system is the logical next step for Bullet Express as we continue to grow and form partnerships with clients in new industries. Microlistics WMS will enable us to implement detailed task management via our existing RF device network, helping us to deliver faster, more efficient services to our customers."

Warehouse Manager, Charles Mooney, said his team would be retiring a variety of legacy processes involving paperwork and manual data entry.

"It will change the day-to-day work of our team with much less paper and manual data entry. We'll be able to achieve better stock rotation and task efficiency. The team are looking forward to the change."

Microlistics Founder and Managing Director, Mark Dawson, said that the 'Express' version of Microlistics WMS was designed to meet the needs of businesses just like Bullet Express.

"Many businesses want the assurance of a Gartner-rated Tier 1 WMS without the often-breathtaking costs. They want to see a rapid return-on-investment from a solution that can scale with them as they grow.

"We're pleased our Express offering – the software and the expertise that comes with it – is resonating with clients such as Bullet Express and we look forward to working with such a terrific strategic partner in Scotland."

