16.08.2022 13:01:00

Bullet Liner™ USA Announces Launch of Bullet Liner RPM™--Its All-Purpose Spray-on Protective Coatings for the Fleet Vehicle Market

CARLISLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullet Liner USA (www.BulletLiner.com), a leading manufacturer of spray-on protective coatings for the automotive and truck market, today announced the rollout of its new RPM™ all-purpose formulation.  RPM is designed specifically for service pick-ups; delivery vans and trucks; construction equipment; police, fire, and emergency service vehicles; tractor trailers; utility service and crew trucks; trailers; ATVs; and UTVs.  Bullet Liner RPM provides fleet operators with a cost-effective way to safeguard their vehicle investment, extend service life, and keep it looking in top shape.

"Bullet Liner RPM is a spray-on permanent protective coating system designed for rough service applications and industrial and commercial fleets," said Jill Deamer, Global Marketing Brand Manager for Bullet Liner.  "Bullet Liner RPM is ready-made for the rigors of the fleet market because it specifically protects and extends the life and appearance of fleet vehicle exteriors and keeps equipment 'on equity' while on the job.  It's the best investment a fleet operator can make to enhance the value of their entire fleet—from 'bumper to fender'."

Bullet Liner RPM is constructed to provide a flexible but extremely tough monolithic membrane with a uniform and ultra-fine surface texture.  This elastomeric coating offers heavy duty protection against dents, dings, scratches, and other damage incurred on the highway or the work site.  Additionally, Bullet Liner is impervious to weather extremes and won't crack, fade, peel, or bubble, even after long exposure to the blistering sun in the summertime or to freezing temperatures in the wintertime.  Bullet Liner coatings can also be custom matched to existing color shades, and they offer UV protection to retain color brilliance and vibrancy.

Adds Deamer, "Fleet operators who select Bullet Liner RPM to protect their vehicles can rely upon a robust, supportive dealer network that understands the cost of downtime and strives to make doing business with our Bullet Liner authorized dealers as seamless as possible.  We offer highly trained applicators who offer a quick turnaround time in multiple convenient locations throughout North America."

For more information, please visit BulletLiner.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bullet-liner-usa-announces-launch-of-bullet-liner-rpmits-all-purpose-spray-on-protective-coatings-for-the-fleet-vehicle-market-301606212.html

SOURCE Bullet Liner

