Bulletin from Bilia’s Annual General Meeting 2022





Bilia AB's AGM took place on Thursday, 7 April 2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic the AGM was held without physical presence by the shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.

Adoption of the profit and loss statements and balance sheets

The profit and loss statements and the balance sheets of the parent company and the Group for the financial year 2021 were approved.

Dividend

The AGM resolved in favour of a dividend of SEK 8 per share. The dividend amount will be divided into four payments of SEK 2 each with record dates Monday, 11 April 2022, Monday, 11 July 2022, Monday, 10 October 2022 and Monday, 9 January 2023. Dividends are expected to be paid out on Thursday, 14 April 2022, Thursday, 14 July 2022, Thursday,

13 October 2022 and on Thursday, 12 January 2023.

Discharge from liability

The AGM discharged the board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2021.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors shall consist of eight ordinary board members without deputy members. Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg and Jon Risfelt were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Caroline af Ugglas was elected as new Board Member. Mats Qviberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board with Jan Pettersson as deputy Chairman. The Board members Eva Eriksson and Mats Holgerson had declined re-election.

Board fees

The AGM resolved as follows: SEK 440,000 each to the Chairman of the Board and

to the deputy Chairman, SEK 270,000 each to the other members of the Board,

SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 75,000 each to the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 50,000 to the Chairman of the Compensation Committee, SEK 25,000 each to the other members of the Compensation Committee. Further, the AGM resolved that the employee representatives receive SEK 38,000 and the employee deputies receive SEK 23,000 in fee.

Election of the Auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect the auditing company PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor in the company for the period until the end of the AGM 2023. It was noted that Fredrik Göransson is the auditor in charge.

The Board’s remuneration report

The AGM approved the Board's remuneration report.

Reduction of the share capital through cancellation of own shares and increase of the share capital through a bonus issue

The AGM, in accordance with the Board’s proposal, resolved to reduce the company’s share capital by an amount of SEK 16,250,000 through cancellation of 6,500,000 own shares repurchased by the company. At the same time the AGM resolved to restore the company’s share capital by increasing the share capital by SEK 16,250,000 through a bonus issue without issuing new shares.

Authorisation for the Board to decide on the acquisition and transfer of own shares

The AGM approved the Board’s proposal regarding authorisation for the Board to decide upon acquisition and transfer of own shares.





Gothenburg, April 7, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10-497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10-497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

