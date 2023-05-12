|
12.05.2023 16:51:05
Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting
Stockholm May 12, 2023
The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 5.40 per share, divided into two payment occasions of SEK 2.70 each. The record date for the first payment of SEK 2.70 was determined to Tuesday May 16, 2023 and for the second payment of SEK 2.70 was determined to Wednesday November 15, 2023. The first payment is expected to be made on Monday May 22, 2023 and the second payment is expected to be made on Monday November 20, 2023.
The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2022 and approved the remuneration report for 2022 prepared by the Board of Directors.
The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to board members to a total of SEK 1,655,000, of which SEK 500,000 to the Chairman and SEK 225,000 to each of the other board members, and SEK 55,000 to the Deputy Board member. A total fee of SEK 200,000 shall be paid for committee work. Mariana Burenstam Linder, Stefan Gardefjord, Reinhold Geijer and Anna Söderblom were re-elected as ordinary board members. Henrik Ekelund was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Olivia Ekelund was re-elected as deputy board member. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor. All elections were for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to issue shares or convertibles (corresponding to a maximum of 1,200,000 class B shares) in connection with acquisitions of companies.
Minutes of complete resolutions from the meeting will be available on the company's website, www.bts.com, no later than Friday May 19, 2023.
The Board
BTS Group AB
For more information:
Stefan Brown, CFO, 08-58 70 70 00
For more information about BTS, go to www.bts.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BTS Group ABShs -B-mehr Nachrichten
|
12.05.22
|Ausblick: BTS Group A B zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BTS Group A B stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.22
|Ausblick: BTS Group A B stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: BTS Group A B stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: BTS Group A B gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BTS Group A B stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Ausblick: BTS Group A B präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: BTS Group A B öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BTS Group ABShs -B-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BTS Group ABShs -B-
|244,00
|-14,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.