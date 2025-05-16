Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting

Stockholm May 16, 2025

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposed dividend to shareholders of SEK 6,10 per share, divided into two payment occasions of SEK 3,05 each. The record date for the first payment of SEK 3,05 was determined to Tuesday May 20, 2025 and for the second payment of SEK 3,05 was determined to Tuesday November 18, 2025. The first payment is expected to be made on Friday May 23, 2025 and the second payment is expected to be made on Friday November 21, 2025.

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024 and approved the remuneration report for 2024 prepared by the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration to board members to a total of SEK 1,895,000, of which SEK 550,000 to the Chairman and SEK 245,000 to each of the other board members, and SEK 65,000 to the Deputy Board member. A total fee of SEK 300,000 shall be paid for committee work. Mariana Burenstam Linder, Stefan Gardefjord, Reinhold Geijer, and Anna Söderblom were re-elected as ordinary board members. Henrik Ekelund was re-elected as Chairman of the Board. Olivia Ekelund was re-elected as deputy board member. Ernst & Young was re-elected as auditor. All elections were for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, until the end of the next Annual General Meeting and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, to issue shares or convertibles (corresponding to a maximum of 1,200,000 class B shares) in connection with acquisitions of companies.

The Annual General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on acquisition, and transfer of own shares. Acquisition of shares in the company may only take place on either Nasdaq Stockholm or in accordance with an acquisition offer to all shareholders of the company. Acquisitions may take place of a maximum of so many shares that repurchased shares together with any newly issued shares according to the issue authorization, in total amount to a maximum of ten percent of the shares outstanding at any time. And further provided that after re purchase there is still full coverage for the company's restricted equity. Transfer of shares in the company may take place with a right to transfer with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, and that payment may be made with assets other than cash, i.e. non-cash considerations, or with right of set-off. However, payment through set-off may only occur in connection with acquisitions. Transfer may be made of the entire number of own shares that the company holds at any time. Transfer may not be made on the stock exchange.

Minutes of complete resolutions from the meeting will be available on the company's website, www.bts.com, no later than Friday May 23, 2025.

