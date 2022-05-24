Bulletin from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Dividend



The Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid.

Board of Directors

The Meeting discharged the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2021.

The Meeting re-elected the Board Members Sofia Bertling, Johan Carlström, Ted Elvhage, Alexander Kotsinas, Tomas Mikaelsson, Dimitrij Titov and Juan Vallejo.

The Meeting elected Johan Carlström as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Meeting resolved that Board remuneration shall be SEK 675,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 295,000 to each other Member of the Board. Remuneration to the Chairman of the Audit Committee shall be SEK 135,000 and SEK 70,000 to each other member. Remuneration to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee shall be SEK 85,000 and SEK 45,000 to each other member.

Election of Auditors

The Meeting resolved that the registered firm of accountants BDO Mälardalen AB be reelected as auditor for a term of office of one year up until the end of the 2023 AGM. BDO Mälardalen AB has announced the intention that Authorized Public Accountant Johan Pharmanson be appointed Auditor-in-Charge. The Meeting also resolved that the Authorized Public Accountant Carl-Johan Kjellman, BDO Mälardalen AB, be reelected as auditor for a term of office of one year until the end of the 2023 AGM.

The Meeting resolved that remuneration of auditors shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorization of the Board to decide on the repurchase and transfer of Class B treasury shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board to repurchase, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, as many Class B shares in the Company as may be purchased without the Company's holding at any time exceeding ten per cent (10 %) of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. The Board of Directors was also authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, to transfer the Company's Class B shares, deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Authorization of the Board to decide on the issue of new shares with or without preferential rights for the shareholders

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on new issues of Class B shares, warrants and/or convertibles entitling to subscription of Class B shares corresponding to no more than ten (10) percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden.

We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment