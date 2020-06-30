Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2020

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting of RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) held today, the following resolutions were adopted.

It was resolved to re-elect Carl Filip Bergendal, Johan Löf, Britta Wallgren, Hans Wigzell, Lars Wollung and Johanna Öberg as board members of the company and to re-elect Lars Wollung as chairman of the board.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the balance sheets and income statements and discharged the members of the board and the CEO from liability. It was resolved that the accumulated profit, amounting to SEK 206,198,000 be brought forward and balanced in the new accounts.

It was resolved to adopt the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives proposed by the board.

It was resolved that remuneration to board members who do not receive a salary from any Group company shall amount to SEK 700,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 250,000 to each of the other board members elected by the general meeting.

It was resolved that the auditor's fees be paid in accordance with approved invoicing and to re-elect the auditing firm Ernst & Young as auditor.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the board's proposal regarding amendments of the articles of association.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46-(0)70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

