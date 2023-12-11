Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ) on 11 December 2023, and appointment of new CEO

The Extra General Meeting (the "EGM”) in Anoto Group AB (publ) (the "Company”) has been held on 11 December 2023 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.



The Board

The EGM decided that the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next AGM shall consist of Dennis Song, Injoon Jeong, Pedro Pinto and Hans Haywood.

The EGM elected Dennis Song as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved that the remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid in accordance with the resolution of the AGM (i.e. SEK 900,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 300,000 to each of the other ordinary members of the Board of Directors who are not employed by the group to be reduced proportionally taking into account that the new Board of Directors will not serve for the entire period between the AGM on 30 June 2023 and the next AGM).

Resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to issue new ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds

The EGM resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, against cash payment, for payment in kind or by way of set-off, to issue ordinary shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion into a maximum of the number of ordinary shares corresponding to a dilution of approximately 20 per cent of the share capital and votes, based on the current number of shares in the Company.

The purpose of this authorisation and the reason for any disapplication of the shareholders’ preferential rights is to increase the flexibility of the Company to finance the ongoing business and at the same time extend and strengthen the Company’s shareholder base of strategic or long term investors. The basis for the issue price shall be according to the prevailing market conditions at the time when shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds are issued.

CEO

At the inaugural board meeting, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Hans Haywood as interim CEO of the Company following Joonhee Won’s earlier announcement that he would step down as CEO in connection with the EGM held today. However, Joonhee Won continues as CEO of Knowledge AI.

Furthermore, the Company has initiated a search for a full-time CEO and the Board of Directors would like to thank the departing directors for their service, and wishes Joonhee Won and Hans Haywood success in their respective roles.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a lead-er in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

