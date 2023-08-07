Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ) on 7 August 2023

Stockholm, 7 August, 2023 – At the Extra General Meeting (the "EGM”) in Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto” or the "Company”) on 7 August 2023, the following main resolution was adopted.



Rights issue of ordinary shares with preferential rights for the Company´s shareholders

The EGM resolved, with required majority, to approve the board of directors’ resolution on 13 July 2023 to transfer 1,250,000 shares in KAIT to Joonhee Won and 100,000 shares in KAIT to Jörgen Durban.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB (publ)

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on 7 August 2023 at 13:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment