BulletinHealthcare Launches Healthcare Daily News

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BulletinHealthcare announced today that it has launched Healthcare Daily News, a daily email briefing designed broadly for healthcare providers, including physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and pharmacists.

Healthcare Daily News – distributed every weekday by 8 a.m. ET – is one of BulletinHealthcare's independently-published briefing. The publication features top headlines, research and clinical updates, drug and device updates, health coverage and access, and practice management updates. The content of the briefings follows BulletinHealthcare's signature curation and distillation of the day's most important news stories, selected from thousands of sources by its team of healthcare analysts.

"BulletinHealthcare is excited to further expand our offerings for healthcare providers," said Matt McGuire, Head of BulletinHealthcare. "Healthcare Daily News will offer a unique opportunity for any healthcare provider to receive a BulletinHealthcare briefing."

About BulletinHealthcare

BulletinHealthcare, a Cision company, is a healthcare provider-focused digital publisher that curates and disseminates the medical news and research that matter most to verified physicians, dentists, nurses, physician assistants, and other HCPs. BulletinHealthcare delivers briefings to nearly one million healthcare providers every day and has partnerships with over 30 prestigious medical associations.

