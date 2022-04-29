Bulletproof named a finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Security Excellence Awards

Nomination follows 2021 accolades of

Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year and a third stint as

Microsoft Canada's Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace (2019-21)

FREDERICTON, NB, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof announced today that it has been named a finalist for the upcoming Microsoft Intelligent Security Association [MISA] Security Excellence Awards, in the category of Security Customer Champion. The company is recognized amongst a global field of top MISA members for successes across cybersecurity fields during the past 12 months.

"To be a finalist on the MISA awards stage–a stage that is filled with some of the most recognized Microsoft security providers in the world–is a huge honour and incredibly humbling," said Chris Johnston, Bulletproof CEO. "As a company we are driven, possibly even hard-wired, to put our clients at the forefront of every decision we make. To be a Security Customer Champion finalist demonstrates our belief in our product solutions, our team's daily dedication to our clients, and reiterates that we're delivering on our company's core values," said Johnston.

MISA, a coalition of global leading cybersecurity organizations, shares a mission to provide better security by integrating solutions from across the digital landscape. By building a community of industry-leading cybersecurity professionals, MISA creates a more secure digital future for the hundreds of millions of Microsoft platform users worldwide. The MISA Security Excellence Awards are exclusive to MISA members and provide recognition in the areas of security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy.

The Security Customer Champion Award recognizes a MISA member that exceeds expectations and works hand-in-hand with Microsoft to drive customer impact, has a proven track record of customer success, demonstrates an outstanding record of customer satisfaction, and supports customers in addressing security challenges.

"With Bulletproof, it is evident their customers come first. Bulletproof is doing an exceptional job of listening to their customers and then going above and beyond to provide them with services to unlock all the value of their Microsoft Security investment," said Julie Jeffries, Modern Work & Security PMM Manager, Microsoft Canada. "They are able to see the value of our Microsoft security platform and have built a managed SOC service that is driving significant customer value, allowing their customers to remain focused on their business. I'm thrilled to see them as a finalist for the MISA Security Customer Champion award."

The MISA Security Excellence Award Ceremony will take place on June 5th, 2022, in San Francisco, California. MISA members and Microsoft stakeholders will vote, naming award winners in 10 categories.

About Bulletproof:

Headquartered in Canada with offices across the United States and around the world, Bulletproof has two decades in the security business, protecting its clients' privacy and data. The company's footprint now includes users on six continents trusting Bulletproof to secure their identities, networks, data, and devices. Awarded the global Microsoft Security Partner of the Year in 2021 and Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada in 2019 and 2020, Bulletproof is proud to be a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner with twelve gold competencies, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and holder of the Microsoft Threat Protection Advanced Specialization.

