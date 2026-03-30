BullFrog AI Shares Surge 126% After Commercial Agreement With Major Pharmaceutical Company

(RTTNews) - Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) shares surged 126.24 percent, up $0.6417 to $1.1500 on Monday, after the company announced a commercial agreement with a top five global pharmaceutical company to apply its bfLEAP platform to identify and prioritize novel drug targets for major depressive disorder, supporting the partner's drug discovery and clinical development program.

The stock is currently trading at $1.1500, above its previous close of $0.5083, after opening at $1.0500 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a range of $0.9820 to $1.3600 during the session, with volume soaring to 192.58 million shares, far above the average daily volume of 0.69 million.

The agreement also grants the pharmaceutical partner exclusive access to a target candidate, while the company said additional terms will be disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BullFrog AI's 52-week range is $0.4250 to $2.2000.