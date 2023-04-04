BullFrog AI Surges Following License Agreement With Johns Hopkins University

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital technology company BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) are rising more than 30% after the company announced worldwide license agreement with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for use of patented technology powering the Company's bfLEAP platform.

BullFrog said its bfLEAP platform analyzes drug development data to potentially make life-saving therapies and treatments available to patients more quickly.

"The ability to make predictions with incomplete multimodal data and insufficient scalability of digital analytics are two critical issues for researchers and clinicians today," said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. "With the help of John Hopkins APL's patented technology, our bfLEAP platform is able to overcome these challenges, enabling precise identification of meaningful data for more agile drug development."

BFRG, currently at $6.29, has been trading in the range of $2.47-$9.50 in the last 1 year.