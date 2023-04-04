Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 16:45:20

BullFrog AI Surges Following License Agreement With Johns Hopkins University

(RTTNews) - Shares of digital technology company BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) are rising more than 30% after the company announced worldwide license agreement with Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for use of patented technology powering the Company's bfLEAP platform.

BullFrog said its bfLEAP platform analyzes drug development data to potentially make life-saving therapies and treatments available to patients more quickly.

"The ability to make predictions with incomplete multimodal data and insufficient scalability of digital analytics are two critical issues for researchers and clinicians today," said Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI. "With the help of John Hopkins APL's patented technology, our bfLEAP platform is able to overcome these challenges, enabling precise identification of meaningful data for more agile drug development."

BFRG, currently at $6.29, has been trading in the range of $2.47-$9.50 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BullFrog AI Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BullFrog AI Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BullFrog AI Holdings Inc Registered Shs 5,32 -11,33% BullFrog AI Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen