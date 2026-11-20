On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 18, 2026, Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) announced a $300 million share repurchase program and updated its financial outlook ahead of its pending Equiniti Group acquisition. The expansion into transfer agency services, which maintain official corporate shareholder registries, diversifies revenue beyond the volatility of digital asset trading cycles. Three takeaways from management show how the business is positioning for long-term growth.

Moving stock ownership onto public blockchains, where digital ledgers record share transfers instantly, requires direct participation from equity issuers rather than third-party entitlement tokens. By aiming to integrate tokenization directly into the share registers of roughly 3,000 public companies, the firm establishes a regulated foundation for digital share settlement.

Combining operations with Equiniti Group provides opportunities to eliminate redundant back-office expenses and automate share registry workflows using modern software. Management raised its expected net cost reductions over the medium term to range from $75 million to $100 million.

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