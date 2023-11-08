|
08.11.2023 13:13:00
Bullish on Bitcoin? Buy These 3 Stocks
Interest in cryptocurrencies has been rising this year. Bitcoin has more than doubled in value as the stock market has struggled, with investors appearing to gravitate to the digital currency in the wake of economic uncertainty. Much of its recent momentum has been attributed to the belief that a Bitcoin-based exchange-traded fund may soon be allowed to launch, which could increase institutional investment in the token -- and demand for it.But Bitcoin remains a volatile and risky investment. For investors who want the best of both worlds -- to gain exposure to crypto without taking on an excessive amount of risk -- the better course of action may be to invest in the following three stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and Block (NYSE: SQ).Nvidia's business is booming now thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). But people are not only using its chips to provide the computing power needed by new AI-powered products and services. They're also using them to mine cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. With AI being incredibly popular and interest in crypto potentially taking off, demand for Nvidia's chips could soar even higher.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
