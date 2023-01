Bullish on Microsoft's ChatGPT Partnership? Buy This Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT just a few weeks ago could signal the next frontier in technology.The conversational chatbot has the potential to disrupt massive industries like internet search and could supplement or even displace work like writing, legal contracts, and coding.OpenAI's chief benefactor is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The tech giant has already invested $3 billion in the start-up and is in talks to put in another $10 billion. Microsoft also hasn't wasted any time in using ChatGPT to its advantage, as it plans to launch a version of its Bing search engine with ChatGPT as soon as March.