Bullish on Semiconductor Manufacturing? Give This Industrial Stock a Serious Look.

Warren Buffett made headlines when his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), recently revealed a more-than-$4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM). This stock is a worthy addition to Buffett's portfolio, as semiconductor manufacturing is deeply entrenched in the fabric of the global economy. All the Buffett hubbub aside, though, Taiwan Semi is dealing with some serious economic disruption, including a shortage of neon gas due to the war in Ukraine. The company said it's investing in neon production to help and it looks like Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD) is getting in on the project. If you're bullish on chip manufacturing like Buffett is, this old industrials stock -- and market-beating investment -- is worth a serious look right now.Continue reading