AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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14.09.2026 14:30:00

Bulls Say AST SpaceMobile Is a 10-Bagger. Bears Say It's Overhyped. Who's Right?

Battleground stocks have emerged in the space economy, and investors are taking sides -- nowhere more so than with AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS). The upstart satellite internet provider was at one point up 1,000% in the last five years, but it has recently slipped more than 50% from its highs.

Bulls think the innovative satellite internet provider can become a behemoth in telecommunications. Bears think that this is simply a pre-revenue company burning billions every year with a market cap of $24 billion.

Who is right?

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